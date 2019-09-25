Banbury Partners Has Trimmed Holding in Insulet (PODD) by $7.03 Million; Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Continues to Hold Position in Bank Of America (BAC)

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Insulet Corp (PODD) by 24.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 59,099 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.93% . The institutional investor held 183,300 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.88M, down from 242,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Insulet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.54. About 1.63M shares traded or 106.13% up from the average. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 50.98% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Insulet, Exits Booking; 04/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES TWO SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIPS TO; 03/05/2018 – INSULET 1Q LOSS/SHR 11C; 28/03/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O – FOR THE QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, THE COMPANY IS INTRODUCING REVENUE GUIDANCE IN THE RANGE OF $130 TO $134 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, THE COMPANY IS RAISING ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $565 TO $580 MILLION; 14/05/2018 – Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP and Scott + Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announce a Proposed Settlement of the Insulet; 14/03/2018 lnsulet to Share Omnipod Clinical Data at Three Major European National Diabetes Congresses; 03/05/2018 – Insulet 1Q Rev $123.6M

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc bought 31,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 371,276 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.77 million, up from 339,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.34. About 23.84 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA FEB. CREDIT-CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.78% :3481126Z US; 27/03/2018 – VeriFone Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Bank of America: Hispanic Small Business Owners Set Sights on Significant Growth in 2018 and Beyond; 11/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 12/04/2018 – Millennials are more inclined to save their tax cut windfall than older members of Generation X, and they are also more inclined to invest it, according to a new Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – QTRLY REVENUE, NET OF INTEREST EXPENSE, INCREASED 4% TO $23.1 BILLION; 23/03/2018 – SCHNEIDERMAN SAYS BANK HAD UNDISCLOSED AGREEMENTS WITH ELECTRONIC LIQUIDITY PROVIDERS SUCH AS CITADEL SECURITIES, KNIGHT CAPITAL, D.E. SHAW, TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, AND MADOFF SECURITIES; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS PROPOSAL FOR INDEPENDENT CHAIR GETS 30.7% SUPPORT; 15/04/2018 – Bank of America Should See Earnings, Revenue Rise — Earnings Preview

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $6.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manpower Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 642,157 shares to 5,435 shares, valued at $525,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 358,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.73M shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $302.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 3,574 shares to 113,022 shares, valued at $23.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 28,453 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

