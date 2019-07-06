Banbury Partners Has Raised Its Servicenow (NOW) Holding by $4.16 Million; Clark Estates Position in Facebook (FB) Has Trimmed as Share Price Rose

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 22.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 16,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,736 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61 million, up from 74,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $294.53. About 734,335 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices

Clark Estates Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Estates Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,045 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.18M, down from 279,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Estates Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $554.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $196.4. About 11.16 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Facebook gives privacy tools makeover after backlash over practices -; 13/04/2018 – Top EU chief on Facebook scandal: I have no doubt that other tech firms could have data issues; 26/04/2018 – Facebook revenues grow rapidly despite scandal; 08/05/2018 – Facebook is launching a new team dedicated to the blockchain. Messenger’s David Marcus is going to run it; 15/05/2018 – FACEBOOK REMOVED 583 MILLION FAKE ACCOUNTS IN FIRST QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – German justice minister calls in Facebook over data “scandal”; 26/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB); 25/03/2018 – New York Post: Facebook takes out newspaper ads to beg for forgiveness; 07/03/2018 – Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg discusses the discovery that almost half of male managers in the U.S. are afraid to do common work activities with women, on the Recode Decode podcast:; 10/04/2018 – The Today Show: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is right now appearing before Congress in the wake of the data breach

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 115,719 shares to 381,174 shares, valued at $24.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 97,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,919 shares, and cut its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 45,171 shares. Dana Inc accumulated 0.03% or 2,188 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,252 shares. Clough Capital Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,595 shares. Diversified Tru, Tennessee-based fund reported 3,653 shares. Moreover, Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Co has 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,724 shares. White Elm Capital Ltd invested 4.37% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cordasco Networks has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). M&T Bancorporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Amp Capital Ltd reported 127,145 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 0.01% or 1,338 shares. Jasper Ridge Lp reported 82,730 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP owns 85,975 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested in 960 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $38.95 million activity. $381,564 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra. 22,000 shares valued at $5.06M were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Monday, February 11. MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63 million worth of stock or 7,397 shares. 7,750 shares were sold by Schneider David, worth $1.71M. 6,884 shares were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L, worth $1.53 million on Thursday, February 7.

Clark Estates Inc, which manages about $645.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12,000 shares to 131,340 shares, valued at $15.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,254 were reported by Grassi Inv Management. 410 are owned by Peoples Financial Ser Corp. Tributary Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 5,550 shares in its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt reported 0.06% stake. North Star Asset Management holds 31,931 shares. Franklin Resources Inc owns 0.19% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.13M shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,156 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd reported 0.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Co holds 1.1% or 94,979 shares. Highland Capital LP has 0.44% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 42,000 shares. Parus (Uk) owns 20.64% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 388,713 shares. Sageworth Trust owns 25 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset owns 233,652 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company has invested 1.17% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Carroll Fincl Assoc accumulated 0.05% or 3,336 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $21.33 million activity. $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Stretch Colin. Another trade for 55,000 shares valued at $7.97M was made by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. Cox Christopher K also sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.36B for 25.84 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FB, GOOGL, KO – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Libra Will Expand Facebook’s Kingdom Beyond Social Media – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Facebook, Inc. (FB) Wants to Be More than a Place to Humblebrag About Your Life – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Facebook: Yet Another Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook +2% ahead of crypto launch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.