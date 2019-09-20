Banbury Partners Has Lifted Zoetis (ZTS) Holding by $3.22 Million; Bp Wealth Management Cut Holding in Brooks Automation (BRKS) as Market Value Rose

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 28,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 250,131 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.39 million, up from 221,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $126.12. About 1.58M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY EPS $2.77-EPS $2.93; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Rev $1.37B; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Brooks Automation (BRKS) by 74.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 16,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.00% . The institutional investor held 5,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $223,000, down from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.24. About 275,173 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 28.43% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – REMAINING MINORITY INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED IN DUE COURSE UPON COMPLETION OF SUBSEQUENT PROCEDURAL STEPS; 15/05/2018 – D F Dent & Company Buys New 2.6% Position in Brooks Automation; 19/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Rev $207.3M; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION 2Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 37C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brooks Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKS); 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ. EPS; 28/03/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION WILL BECOME ACCRETIVE TO BROOKS’ NON-GAAP EARNINGS WITHIN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Brooks Automation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. BRKS’s profit will be $16.68M for 42.65 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Brooks Automation, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 4,772 shares to 51,774 shares, valued at $18.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Caremark (NYSE:CVS) by 18,031 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).