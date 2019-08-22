Banbury Partners Has Lifted Servicenow (NOW) Stake by $4.16 Million as Stock Rose; Wells Fargo& Company (WFC) Stock Rose While Rnc Capital Management Lifted Position by $2.04 Million

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 22.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 16,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 91,736 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61 million, up from 74,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $264.76. About 709,129 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo& Company (WFC) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 42,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 848,077 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.98M, up from 805,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo& Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $45.77. About 6.49M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Wabtec Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – DowDuPont at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO TREASURER NEAL BLINDE SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY; 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announced Settlement with Wells Fargo Bank; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Cummins Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – FedEx Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – PRELIM. RESULTS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO DISCUSSIONS WITH CFPB AND OCC TO RESOLVE MATTERS REGARDING COMPLIANCE RISK MANAGEMENT PROGRAM; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to pay $480 million to resolve sales scandal lawsuit; 08/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator Adds Two Early Stage Companies to Portfolio

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Masters Lc holds 0.77% or 300,000 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Inc has invested 0.54% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 10,178 were reported by Marathon Trading Inv Mngmt. Coldstream Capital Management accumulated 21,564 shares. 21,826 were reported by Vident Inv Advisory Llc. Moreover, Caledonia (Private) Invests Pty Limited has 0.01% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 5,088 shares. Joel Isaacson & Lc owns 66,550 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Georgia-based Greatmark Partners has invested 1.8% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ameritas Invest Prns accumulated 0.17% or 75,223 shares. The California-based Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has invested 0.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ledyard Retail Bank invested in 0.1% or 16,383 shares. Founders Finance Securities Ltd Liability accumulated 12,277 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Armstrong Shaw Ct accumulated 2.56% or 55,175 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,345 shares. 786,212 were reported by Arizona State Retirement.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 9,350 shares to 7,500 shares, valued at $486,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Small (SCZ) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,600 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 24,876 shares to 67,208 shares, valued at $23.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cargurus Inc by 42,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 581,728 shares, and cut its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).