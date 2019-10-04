Banbury Partners Has Lifted Position in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) by $3.92 Million as Share Value Declined; Mckesson (MCK) Holder Baupost Group Lowered Its Position

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 220,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 2.60 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $348.74M, down from 2.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $129.28. About 799,897 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW THROWS COLD WATER ON SPECULATION THAT AMAZON ENTERING INTO THE PHARMACY BUSINESS; 11/05/2018 – River & Mercantile Adds Southwestern Energy, Cuts McKesson: 13F; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Sees FY19 Mid-Single-Digit Percent Rev Growth; 25/04/2018 – MCK: SEES RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AFTER-TAX GAAP $150M TO $210M; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Deerfield Adds Homology Medicines Inc., Cuts McKesson: 13F; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON DIRECTORS MUST FACE INVESTORS’ SUIT OVER OPIOIDS

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 18.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 68,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 449,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.92 million, up from 381,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $49.65. About 329,935 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 06/04/2018 – Fidessa Remains in Talks With ION, SS&C About Possible Alternative Offers; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – NO PROPOSED TERMS HAVE BEEN RECEIVED FROM SS&C AT THIS STAGE; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 01/05/2018 – SS&C Technologies 1Q Rev $421.9M; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies: Any Offer Likely to Be in Cash

Analysts await McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.57 EPS, down 0.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $3.6 per share. MCK’s profit will be $660.07M for 9.05 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual EPS reported by McKesson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 194,652 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 387 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bogle Investment Lp De reported 29,741 shares. 99 are held by Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd. Montag A And has invested 0.08% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Guardian Life Ins Of America has 554 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 420,352 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Invs Ltd holds 6,673 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vulcan Value Ltd Liability Com stated it has 4.00 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 17,523 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 64,736 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 334,460 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 4,000 shares. Ellington Gp Incorporated Lc holds 0.11% or 4,900 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability owns 708,454 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citron bearish on McKesson, shares down 2% – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McKesson: Next Stop $150 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recession Resistant, DGI Mega Cap: Cardinal Health – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 397,755 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $141.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 619,481 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Punch And Assoc Inv holds 114,677 shares. 465,084 were reported by Victory Capital Mgmt. Findlay Park Partners Llp has 0.67% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 1.31M shares. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 745 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kj Harrison And Prtnrs invested 0.62% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Twin Tree Management Lp owns 34,242 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.02% or 4,764 shares. Davis owns 12,300 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. 2,600 were reported by Qs Invsts Ltd Liability. Schaper Benz And Wise Inv Counsel Incorporated Wi has invested 1.3% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Cibc Mkts holds 7,928 shares. Lionstone Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 233,900 shares for 5.99% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 364,453 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New York-based Southpoint Capital Advsr LP has invested 5.44% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Globeflex Cap LP reported 27,716 shares.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SSNC acquiring IBM Algorithmic assets – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) May Be Seeing Green Shoots – BRG – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C Announces Upcoming Integrations for Black Diamond Client Experience Portal – PRNewswire” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 20, 2019.