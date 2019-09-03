Banbury Partners Has Lifted Its Holding in Fair Isaac (FICO) as Shares Rose; Private Management Group Has Lowered Stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) as Market Valuation Declined

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (AMX) by 95.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 770,407 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 39,698 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $567,000, down from 810,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in America Movil Sab De Cv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.62. About 4.16M shares traded or 74.62% up from the average. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 16/04/2018 – America Movil shareholders approve 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Net Profit Down 51% on Year to MXN17.7 Billion; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q OPER INCOME MXN30.41B; 24/04/2018 – America Movil Sees Payments From Rivals Boost Mexico Sales; 19/04/2018 – IGNORE: AMERICA MOVIL POSTED 4Q EARNINGS FEB. 13; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED DIVIDEND OF MXN0.32/SHARE; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL’S SLIM DOMIT SAYS REGULATORY BURDEN HAS PUSHED IT TO CUT INVESTMENTS; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Ebitda Down 0.8% on Year to MXN71.2 Billion; 09/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV AMX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 4,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 124,404 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.79 million, up from 119,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $352.72. About 155,792 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Fair Isaac Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FICO); 06/03/2018 – AI Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 26/04/2018 – FAIR ISAAC CORP SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP EPS $6.38; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises Annual Forecast Following Strong 2Q Results — Market Mover; 19/04/2018 – New Banking Solutions from FICO Focused on Reducing Complexity While Increasing Sophistication; 18/04/2018 – FICO Amplifies Financial Crime Protection with New Suite of Solutions; 22/05/2018 – Statnett Optimizes Norway’s Electricity with FICO Analytics

Analysts await AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 13.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AMX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.75 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.55% EPS growth.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,619 shares to 250,879 shares, valued at $12.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wideopenwest Inc by 41,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 97,772 shares to 347,919 shares, valued at $21.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 62,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,821 shares, and cut its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FICO shares while 96 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 21.79 million shares or 8.04% less from 23.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,109 were reported by Eam Lc. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 27 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rmb Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.27% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Llc owns 1.07 million shares. Fiera has 23,252 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp owns 19,922 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) or 12 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 14,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 91,150 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 4,894 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 725,952 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 2,494 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 74,341 shares in its portfolio. 34,365 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Ins.