Banbury Partners Has Increased Servicenow (NOW) Holding; Dodge & Cox Has Raised Ubs Group Ag (UBS) Position by $2.98 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 22.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 16,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 91,736 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61M, up from 74,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $262.27. About 868,604 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Ubs Group Ag (UBS) by 0.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 248,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.89% . The institutional investor held 129.00 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 billion, up from 128.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Ubs Group Ag for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.83. About 1.75 million shares traded. UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has declined 31.51% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.51% the S&P500. Some Historical UBS News: 23/04/2018 – UBS 1Q Net Pft CHF1.51B; 16/03/2018 – UBS Brokers Come and Go, After Firm Ditches Protocol — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – UBS Suspended From Sponsoring Hong Kong IPOs for 18 Months; 21/03/2018 – N.Y. A.G. Schneiderman Announces $230 Million Settlement With UBS Over Misconduct Leading Up to Financial Crisis; 14/05/2018 – UBS WILL SUBSTITUTE UBS GROUP AS ISSUER OF OUTSTANDING; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS JEREMY ANDERSON AND FRED HU NOMINATED FOR ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS GROUP AG AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS CHAIRMAN AXEL WEBER AND THE OTHER MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL STAND FOR RE-ELECTION FOR A FURTHER ONE-YEAR TERM; 06/04/2018 – With UBS Launch, All Wirehouses Have Robo-Advisors — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Citi and UBS Complete EUR696.5 Mln Aena Private Placement; 03/04/2018 – UBS GROUP AG UBSG.S SAYS WILLIAM G. PARRETT TO FOCUS ON HIS NEW ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF UBS AMERICAS HOLDING LLC IN THE US; NOT STANDING FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF UBS…

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cargurus Inc by 42,375 shares to 581,728 shares, valued at $23.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 115,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 381,174 shares, and cut its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,357 were accumulated by Rmb Ltd Co. Lone Pine Limited Com reported 1.71M shares. Wetherby Asset holds 2,477 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advisors Inc has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.09% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Duncker Streett & holds 300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 199,667 are held by Glynn Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) reported 14 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 730,700 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp reported 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Daiwa Group Inc has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Seatown Pte Ltd reported 0.12% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ithaka Grp Ltd Company holds 122,999 shares or 4.83% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1,310 shares.

