Banbury Partners Has Increased Its Servicenow (NOW) Position by $4.16 Million as Valuation Rose; As Aflac (AFL) Market Value Rose, M&T Bank Has Lowered Its Stake by $846,000

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (AFL) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M&T Bank Corp sold 16,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,756 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, down from 182,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M&T Bank Corp who had been investing in Aflac Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.89. About 4.37M shares traded or 47.84% up from the average. Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has risen 13.42% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AFL News: 25/04/2018 – AFLAC INC – REITERATE 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Incorporated; 17/04/2018 – Country Music Star Chris Young Joins Aflac to Present First-Ever Aflac ACM Lifting Lives Honor for Excellence in Music Therapy; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Fincl Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert a. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk Officer and Chief Actuary, Aflac Inc; 01/05/2018 – Aflac Expands Employer Options with Newest Group Disability Product; 25/04/2018 – AFLAC REPORTS 1Q RESULTS, AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK, DECLARES 2Q; 02/04/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Aflac’s New Japan Subsidiary; Affirms Credit Ratings of U.S. Insurance Subsidiaries; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Aflac Outlook To Pos From Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – Aflac 1Q Net $717M; 09/05/2018 – Aflac Brings Home SABRE Awards for Corporate Responsibility, Including Top Award for Best in Show

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 22.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 16,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,736 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61 million, up from 74,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $289.33. About 1.71M shares traded or 4.22% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services

More notable recent Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "What Makes Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on June 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: "Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AFL, Agilent, Allergan, Barrick Gold, Cognex, Hilton, Lloyds, MetLife, Slack, Wingstop and More – 24/7 Wall St." published on July 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Aflac Life Insurance Japan, Ltd. Confirms Sales to Continue through Japan Post – PRNewswire" on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: "Aflac Global Investments Names Stephen Scott Chief Financial Officer; Promotes Teresa Q. McTague to Senior Managing Director – PRNewswire" published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You'd Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $3.01 million activity. Koide Masatoshi sold $1.29 million worth of stock or 27,120 shares. Shares for $99,659 were bought by Lloyd Karole.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 314,533 shares to 336,717 shares, valued at $15.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pivotal Software Inc by 118,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.16M shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).