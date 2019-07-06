Banbury Partners Has Cut Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holding as Valuation Rose; As Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Price Rose, John G Ullman & Associates Has Decreased Holding

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 45,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 129,922 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39 million, down from 175,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.42. About 3.20M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500.

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 115,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 381,174 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28 million, down from 496,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $58.02. About 741,947 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has risen 21.25% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 24/04/2018 – Statement regarding Fidessa group plc (“Fidessa”); 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa – FT; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assocs holds 189,597 shares. Glenmede Na reported 17,933 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 436,300 shares. 33,310 are owned by Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Limited. 7,345 are owned by Mariner Limited Liability Corporation. Zacks Investment Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 476,711 shares. Westpac Banking has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.14% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Susquehanna Gp Llp has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 2.32 million shares. 21,743 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bankshares. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc owns 6,967 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 9,074 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Ser accumulated 0.01% or 216 shares.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carvana Co by 49,031 shares to 326,929 shares, valued at $18.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 63.46% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $215.05M for 17.06 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $12.17 million activity. $12.42M worth of stock was sold by Contreras Jaime on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.40B for 26.69 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Healthcor Mgmt Lp accumulated 119,470 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0.18% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 265,603 shares. Argent Ltd reported 7,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 869,775 shares. Colonial Trust Advisors owns 0.1% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 6,900 shares. Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Liability Company invested in 12,110 shares. Endurance Wealth accumulated 705 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Company invested 0.2% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hartford Financial accumulated 1.81% or 66,320 shares. Moreover, Narwhal Cap has 1.03% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 59,340 shares. Pnc Services reported 5.03M shares stake. Hallmark Mngmt reported 0.06% stake. Cornerstone Incorporated, Washington-based fund reported 1,593 shares.