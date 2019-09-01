Banbury Partners Has Cut Its Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holding as Share Value Declined; First Business Financial Services Has Decreased Its Position in Fiserv (FISV) by $398,024 as Share Price Rose

First Business Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Business Financial Services Inc sold 4,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 101,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93M, down from 105,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.94. About 4.35M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 115,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 381,174 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28 million, down from 496,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 2.06M shares traded or 9.90% up from the average. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 04/04/2018 – SSNC/@fastFT: SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 12/03/2018 – SS&C TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN FUND ADMINISTRATION BUSINESS FROM; 08/05/2018 – Cantillon Adds Facebook, Cuts Bitauto, Buys More SS&C: 13F; 12/03/2018 – SS&C Technologies to Acquire North American Fund Admin Business From CACEIS, Credit Agricole; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa: No Proposed Terms Have Been Received From SS&C at This Stage; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 11/04/2018 – SS&C to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 20/04/2018 – Fidessa scraps Temenos deal and agrees takeover by lon; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Grp Inc has 671,408 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Parkside Retail Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Daiwa Sb Invs stated it has 12,830 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 1 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 19,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd holds 0.05% or 31,939 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Ltd accumulated 0.15% or 2,376 shares. Nicholas Investment Prtn Limited Partnership reported 66,841 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 784,073 shares. Burney Co holds 18,222 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na reported 16,515 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Seatown Holding Pte Limited reported 3.74% stake. First Mercantile Tru Company reported 2,910 shares stake. Hightower Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 17,855 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $579.70 million for 31.09 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

First Business Financial Services Inc, which manages about $560.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 18,405 shares to 132,538 shares, valued at $25.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI) by 37,582 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold SSNC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 200.97 million shares or 0.25% more from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 65,600 were accumulated by Boothbay Fund Management Llc. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 308,400 shares. Sky Inv Group Incorporated Ltd Liability owns 4,000 shares. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Com holds 0% or 982 shares. The New Jersey-based Hhr Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 1.07% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). 13,588 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 9,900 shares. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd invested in 3.64% or 540,920 shares. Ami Asset holds 2.39% or 509,746 shares in its portfolio. Junto Cap Mngmt Lp holds 1.34% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 366,376 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 2,982 shares. Globeflex Capital Lp reported 0.3% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Bb&T Securities Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 9,698 shares. Florida-based Eagle Asset has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 16,895 shares to 91,736 shares, valued at $22.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.