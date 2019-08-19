Banbury Partners Has Cut Its Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Holding as Share Value Rose; Alaska Air Group (ALK) Shareholder Gateway Investment Advisers Lowered Stake

Gateway Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc sold 19,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 95,527 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36 million, down from 114,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $60.7. About 231,308 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Load Factor 84.9%, Down 0.5 Points; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – AIR GROUP REPORTED 5.8 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 8.7 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY IN APRIL; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR 1Q ADJ EPS 14C, EST. 12C; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC SAYS FEB 2018 ASMS 4.76 BLN, UP 9 PCT – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR INTRODUCES NEW RULES FOR EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ANIMALS; 23/04/2018 – FULL AIRBUS FLEET TO BE RECONFIGURED BY END OF 2019: ALASKA AIR; 13/03/2018 – CORRECT: ALASKA AIR FEB. TRAFFIC UP 7.9%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Now Sees 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.81c-8.83c, Down 5.5%; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Sees 1Q Revenue Per ASM 11.82c-11.84c, Down 2.1%-2.3%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group to webcast presentation at the Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 48.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 314,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 336,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73 million, down from 651,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $58. About 226,119 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors

