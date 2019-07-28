Banbury Partners Has Cut Copart (CPRT) Holding by $5.87 Million; As Schein Henry (HSIC) Shares Rose, Black Creek Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $5.67 Million

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Schein Henry Inc (HSIC) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 94,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.67M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.66M, up from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Schein Henry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.8. About 850,484 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 15.84% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Lawrence Bacow Won’t Stand for Re-election at Annual Meeting; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $75; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein To Spin Off And Merge Its Animal Health Business With Vets First Choice, Creating An Innovative Approach To Advanc; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 04/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : LEERINK SAYS CO’S CLIENT BASE IS LOYAL, AND DOES NOT BELIEVE THAT AMZN WILL TAKE SIGNIFICANT SHARE IN MEDIUM TERM; 06/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Henry Schein, Inc. of the May 7, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Class Action Deadline; 03/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Will Have Majority Ownership of Joint Venture

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 21.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 97,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 347,919 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.08M, down from 445,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.43. About 1.06M shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 19.24% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 09/03/2018 Copart Acquires Nordic Salvage Auto Auction Company; 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE $0.52; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q EPS 52c; 23/05/2018 – COPART INC CPRT.O – QTRLY TOTAL SERVICE REVENUES AND VEHICLE SALES $478.2 MLN VS $373.9 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 4,428 shares to 124,404 shares, valued at $33.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.30 million for 35.46 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Inovalon Hldgs Inc by 474,739 shares to 8.65 million shares, valued at $107.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cor (NYSE:BAH) by 324,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.69M shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $121,190 activity.