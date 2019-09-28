Banbury Partners Has Boosted Position in Zoetis (ZTS) as Market Value Rose; S Muoio & Company Has Trimmed Centurylink (CTL) Position as Market Value Rose

S Muoio & Company decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 80.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 120,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42 million, down from 620,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 9.61 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink: Harvey Perry to Remain Chmn of the Bd of Directors, Bruce Hanks Appointed as Lead Independent Director

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 28,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 250,131 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.39M, up from 221,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $123.9. About 1.48 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS, A LEADING GLOBAL PROVIDER OF VETERINARY; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR $83/SHARE IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.35B; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 15/05/2018 – Zoetis Declares Third Quarter 2018 Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 63 investors sold CTL shares while 170 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 776.49 million shares or 13.47% less from 897.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Com Of Vermont reported 1,324 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.43 million shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt owns 1,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2,758 were accumulated by Gradient Limited Com. Royal London Asset Ltd owns 424,207 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 1.55M shares. M&T Commercial Bank Corporation holds 0% or 58,874 shares in its portfolio. Essex Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 153 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gru stated it has 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Park Circle holds 152,000 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Creative Planning stated it has 106,621 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Llc reported 0.1% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Bessemer Grp Inc Inc stated it has 1,589 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Horizon Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 48,294 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Ltd owns 5.84M shares.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. CTL’s profit will be $349.06M for 9.68 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel. 20,000 shares were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL, worth $196,600. PERRY HARVEY P had bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Friday, May 10.