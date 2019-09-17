Banbury Partners Cut Fair Isaac (FICO) Position by $16.00 Million; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Share Value Rose, Holder Marlowe Partners LP Has Cut by $26.03 Million Its Holding

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 68.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 813,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 368,154 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.12 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.84. About 2.32M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 21/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Closes Acquisition Of Neutral Path; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 07/05/2018 – TierPoint Data Centers Adding Zayo CloudLink Services

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Corp (FICO) by 40.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 50,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 73,454 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.07M, down from 124,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Fair Isaac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $309.91. About 155,713 shares traded. Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) has risen 73.59% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 73.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FICO News: 07/03/2018 – FICO Data: 10 Percent More Debit Cards Were Compromised in U.S. Last Year; 06/03/2018 Al Innovator Sebastian Thrun and Chess Grandmaster Garry Kasparov to Headline FICO World 2018; 27/04/2018 – FICO Delivers Mission Critical Artificial Intelligence in the Cloud; 30/04/2018 – FICO OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 11/04/2018 – FICO Welcomes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to FICO World as Platinum Sponsor; 30/04/2018 – S&P Expects Fair Isaac to Generate Strong Free Operating Cash Flow; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.47; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q Rev $257.9M; 26/04/2018 – Fair Isaac 2Q EPS $1.03

More notable recent Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Get A Credit Card With A 550 Credit Score? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO), The Stock That Soared 396% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.36 EPS, down 0.73% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.37 per share. FICO’s profit will be $39.30M for 56.97 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Fair Isaac Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.66% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold FICO shares while 112 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 21.40 million shares or 1.78% less from 21.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.02% in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 43,545 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs invested in 0.12% or 8,434 shares. Victory holds 0.22% or 354,577 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 29,864 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Partners Limited Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 20 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.02% invested in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 4,444 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 8,600 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% or 5,368 shares in its portfolio. 130,516 are owned by Capital Invsts. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 11,761 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO). Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO) for 1,023 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co invested in 0.02% or 1,340 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO).

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $302.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 28,453 shares to 250,131 shares, valued at $28.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 127,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,510 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

More notable recent Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Zayo Group Holdings Keeps Treading Water – Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zayo: Management Is Considering Its Options – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Global Media Company Selects Zayo for Connectivity Between Key European Hubs – Business Wire” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.01M shares. Longfellow Inv Mngmt Limited stated it has 4,200 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Elk Creek Ptnrs has 0.19% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Paloma Partners Mngmt accumulated 0.13% or 227,729 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Management has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 14,949 shares. Ulysses Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 2.33% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Water Island Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 1.2% or 784,872 shares. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Raymond James & Associate reported 15,437 shares stake. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank accumulated 12,180 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 1.63M shares. Amalgamated State Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Macquarie Grp reported 1,700 shares stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 1.53M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Skylands Limited Co invested 0.79% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).