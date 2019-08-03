Banbury Partners Cut By $11.64 Million Its Cree (CREE) Holding; Adams Express Co (ADX) Has 0.92 Sentiment

Adams Express Co (ADX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.16, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 33 hedge funds increased or started new equity positions, while 36 reduced and sold their positions in Adams Express Co. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 17.38 million shares, down from 18.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Adams Express Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 26 Increased: 24 New Position: 9.

Banbury Partners Llc decreased Cree Inc (CREE) stake by 46.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banbury Partners Llc sold 204,188 shares as Cree Inc (CREE)’s stock declined 4.01%. The Banbury Partners Llc holds 230,662 shares with $13.20M value, down from 434,850 last quarter. Cree Inc now has $6.32 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $60.05. About 698,931 shares traded. Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has risen 34.21% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CREE News: 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – FUNDED DEAL FROM CASH AND BORROWINGS ON ITS REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Cree Acquires Assets of Infineon for EUR345 Million; 10/04/2018 – Dallas ISD: Parent Conference: Believe in Abilities! / Conferencia de Padres: ¡Cree en las Capacidades!; 24/04/2018 – CREE 3Q ADJ EPS 4C, EST. $0; 24/04/2018 – CREE SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 5.0C TO 9.0C, EST. 6.8C; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – INFINEON RF POWER BUSINESS WILL BECOME PART OF CREE’S WOLFSPEED OPERATING SEGMENT; 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN CLICK TECHNOLOGY 002782.SZ SAYS U.S. COMPANY CREE INC APPLIES FOR ARBITRATION AT THE ICC DUE TO DISPUTE OVER COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 – CREE INC – DEAL FOR EUR 345 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CREE INC – ON APRIL 30, COMPENSATION COMMITTEE TERMINATED COMPANY’S SEVERANCE PLAN FOR SECTION 16 OFFICERS, DATED AUGUST 18, 2008 – SEC FILING

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. is a self-managed investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It has a 8.14 P/E ratio. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $278,521 activity.

The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.77. About 195,850 shares traded or 53.68% up from the average. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (ADX) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc holds 7.74% of its portfolio in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. for 1.15 million shares. Bulldog Investors Llc owns 380,079 shares or 2.44% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 1.74% invested in the company for 2.20 million shares. The Iowa-based Dubuque Bank & Trust Co has invested 1.58% in the stock. Shaker Financial Services Llc, a Virginia-based fund reported 178,326 shares.

