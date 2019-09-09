Banbury Partners Boosted Workday (WDAY) Stake by $2.17 Million as Shares Declined; Light Street Capital Management Lowered Amazon Com (AMZN) Position as Market Value Declined

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 11,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 109,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11 million, up from 98,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $167.91. About 2.60M shares traded or 52.84% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 64.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 94,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 52,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.22M, down from 146,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $876.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1829.36. About 2.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 01/05/2018 – Kara Nortman Says Late-Stage Investors Are Always Looking at Amazon (Video); 14/03/2018 – Walmart expands home delivery in fight with Amazon; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Gives Prime Discount to Medicaid Recipients, Reports Say; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 10/04/2018 – Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers; 09/04/2018 – Whole Foods Market Announces Community Giving Day; 29/03/2018 – Amazon extends slump after Trump tweet; 20/04/2018 – Amazon.com wants to make it easier for developers to create projects based on the blockchain technology underlying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies; 29/04/2018 – Walmart it Talks with Advent International on Brazil Unit

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mongodb Inc by 75,450 shares to 589,000 shares, valued at $86.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.07M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.69 million shares, and has risen its stake in Farfetch Ltd.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Whale Rock Mngmt Ltd owns 6.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 187,396 shares. Orleans Cap Management Corp La has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Picton Mahoney Asset holds 3.04% or 22,578 shares. Cambridge Com has invested 2.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Company reported 1,210 shares stake. 422 were reported by Athena Capital Advisors Limited. Goelzer Invest Management has invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 242,653 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Woodstock Corp invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bailard stated it has 0.53% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 211 were accumulated by Rockland Tru Co. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,850 shares. Bbr Partners Ltd holds 3,783 shares. Sabal reported 161 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.20B for 99.42 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

