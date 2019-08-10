Banbury Partners Boosted Workday (WDAY) Position by $2.17 Million; Rollins (ROL) Holding Held by Bright Rock Capital Management Llc

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 11,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 109,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11 million, up from 98,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $191.52. About 977,037 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 52,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $32.93. About 714,320 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 17/04/2018 – Rollins: Improved Employee Benefits Will Have 1c Impact on 1Q Earnings; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rollins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROL); 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q EPS 22C, EST. 23C (2 EST.); 30/05/2018 – Rollins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO; 17/04/2018 – ROLLINS TO ENHANCE EMPLOYEE BENEFITS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 19/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Appointment of Julie K. Bimmerman to Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; 20/03/2018 – SHOOTER AT MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL IDENTIFIED AS STUDENT AUSTIN WYATT ROLLINS, 17 – SHERIFF; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q REV. $408.7M, EST. $403.0M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rollins College’s (FL) A2; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 71,500 shares. State Street accumulated 3.12 million shares. Advisory Net Ltd Liability holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Financial Gru Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.11% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.04% or 6,516 shares. 19,869 were reported by Amalgamated Retail Bank. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 46,868 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 74,644 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 111 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Soros Fund Mngmt Llc holds 0.45% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Aspiriant Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 1,051 shares. Moreover, Principal Financial has 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Regent Invest Limited Liability has invested 0.84% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 14,719 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Agf Invests holds 0.44% or 204,405 shares.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 213,681 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $17.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 434,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 590,203 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Llc invested in 21,027 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eulav Asset Mgmt owns 926,300 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Harding Loevner LP holds 0% or 816 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). 5,160 are held by Daiwa Grp Incorporated. Greenleaf Tru has 10,050 shares. Benedict Advsrs, Georgia-based fund reported 38,970 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg owns 0.01% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 23,413 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 21,499 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 108 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 23,977 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 342,069 were reported by Jlb &. 38,493 are held by Suntrust Banks. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 46,800 shares stake.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $299.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.