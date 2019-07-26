Bamco Trimmed Its Holding in Suncor Energy New (SU) as Stock Declined; Diageo P L C (DEO) Shareholder Pittenger & Anderson Trimmed Its Position

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 2,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,138 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 13,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $165.11. About 288,838 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO SAYS MACRO IS IMPROVING IN LATAM, GDP ACCELERATING

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 26.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 39,304 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 53,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $29.79. About 2.00M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CAN EXPECT TO SEE DIVIDENDS RISING YEAR ON YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY SEES SYNCRUDE FY PRODUCTION WITHIN GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – Suncor Sees Little Room for Further Syncrude Acquisitions; 14/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Syncrude Maintenance Turnaround Originally Scheduled to Begin in April Will Be Moved Up by Approximately One Month; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – SYNCRUDE’S FORECASTED PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS WITHIN ANNUAL GUIDANCE RANGE

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $23.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 47,829 shares to 4.89M shares, valued at $380.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 87,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,564 shares, and has risen its stake in Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB).

