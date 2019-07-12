Bamco Stake in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Boosted by $2.32 Million as Share Value Declined; Ellington Management Group Has Trimmed Its Stake in Mgic Invt Wis (Call) (MTG) by $5.17 Million

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 71.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 50,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,677 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, up from 70,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $40.56. About 252,988 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 18.82% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (Call) (MTG) by 83.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 398,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 77,000 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 475,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.68. About 5.31 million shares traded or 31.21% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 32.76% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 07/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 09/04/2018 – MGIC MARCH ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENCY INVENTORY DOWN 9.1%; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET OPER EPS 38C, EST. 35C; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 19/04/2018 – DJ MGIC Investment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTG); 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 09/03/2018 – MGIC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 22,600 shares to 35,100 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 3,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 16.33% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.49 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.63M for 8.34 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Com has invested 0.15% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corporation has 0.06% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 419,819 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Ltd accumulated 118,052 shares. Hsbc Public Limited holds 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 141,379 shares. Sadoff Invest Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 2.75% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability has 10,300 shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 0% or 33,221 shares. Sei Investments Com owns 45,131 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Pcl has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 28,177 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.03% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Fil invested 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 64,045 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $23.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 32,769 shares to 161,414 shares, valued at $19.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Party City Holdco Inc by 1.42M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Teladoc Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Services Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7.36M shares. Westfield Com LP reported 1.38M shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Gsa Prns Llp holds 5,085 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mgmt holds 116,670 shares. Knott David M accumulated 0.32% or 17,400 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 31,167 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag reported 47,517 shares stake. Geode Lc owns 541,282 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 4,689 were accumulated by Hsbc Pcl. Evercore Wealth Management has invested 0.05% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% or 246,638 shares. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Voya Investment Management Limited Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 16,831 shares.