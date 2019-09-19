Bamco Raised Position in Boyd Gaming (BYD) as Stock Declined; As Cme Group (CME) Market Valuation Rose, Bessemer Securities Lowered Position

Bessemer Securities Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 39.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Securities Llc sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 2,800 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $544,000, down from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Securities Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $213.16. About 281,264 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 29/03/2018 – CME CEO Duffy on $5.5B Deal to Buy Spencer’s NEX (Video); 15/03/2018 – CME’S BOARD IS SAID TO DISCUSS POTENTIAL NEX TAKEOVER OFFER; 22/03/2018 – CME Group Announces University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Wins 15th Annual Trading Challenge; 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP – CME IS REQUIRED, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON APRIL 12, 2018, TO EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER OR NOT; 15/03/2018 – CME AND NEX GROUP HAVE HELD PRELIMINARY TALKS ABOUT A POSSIBLE DEAL – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 09/05/2018 – CME CEO Duffy’s Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2022, From Dec. 31, 2020; 16/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED MONTHS < 0#LH: DROP MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON PROFIT-TAKING, FUND SALES AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 26/04/2018 - CME Group 1Q Rev $1.1B; 13/03/2018 - CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 12; 22/05/2018 - IHS Markit Expands MarkitSERV Trade Reporting Solution in Asia and Europe with Connections to CME Group

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 0.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 13,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.73M, up from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $26.15. About 198,442 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Net $41.4M; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $24.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 5,667 shares to 307,574 shares, valued at $98.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 41,487 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,476 shares, and cut its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $587.28 million for 32.49 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

