Bamco Raised Its Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holding by $5.13 Million; Chemical Bank Holding In Salesforce.Com (CRM) Was Has Upped

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 52,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 6.68 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648.98M, up from 6.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $93.26. About 2.00 million shares traded or 208.07% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 2,815 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 16,777 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, up from 13,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $142.8. About 6.34M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Sales Jump 25% — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: AGRICULTURE DEPT USES SERVICE CLOUD TO COMMUNICATE; 13/03/2018 – Bullhorn Acquires Talent Rover and Jobscience to Accelerate the Delivery of Its Global Salesforce Offering; 12/04/2018 – Refocus Group Readies for Commercialization of VisAbility™ Micro lnsert System; Expands Salesforce and Manufacturing Capacity; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 09/03/2018 – Dropbox and Salesforce Form Strategic Partnership

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $5.97 million activity. $857,751 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 15. Roos John Victor also sold $18,169 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, February 14. On Wednesday, February 13 BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 5,000 shares. Benioff Marc had sold 10,000 shares worth $1.59 million. 200 shares valued at $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Salesforce is Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Does the Latest Drop in Salesforce Stock Make It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce: Outstanding Growth And Reasonable Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy for 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $1.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,248 are held by Df Dent. 3.76M are held by First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 1,781 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 19,584 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Yhb Invest Incorporated holds 0.04% or 1,454 shares. Allen Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,806 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Welch And Forbes Lc reported 4,172 shares. Stifel Fincl has invested 0.38% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cohen Lawrence B owns 2.04% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 18,336 shares. Michigan-based World Asset has invested 0.4% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bb&T holds 0.09% or 31,791 shares. Tiger Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2% or 2.29 million shares. 5,897 are owned by Rosenbaum Jay D. Linscomb And Williams holds 0.08% or 6,196 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru invested in 0.03% or 3,612 shares.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 2,073 shares to 7,075 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 2,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,094 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Guidewire Appoints Mike Rosenbaum as CEO; Marcus Ryu Transitions to Chairman Role – Business Wire” on August 05, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Good2Go Auto Insurance Leverages Guidewire Insurance Platform for Predictive Analytics – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MACIF Chooses Guidewire InsurancePlatform Delivered via Guidewire Cloud – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Guidewire Software, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Dentists Insurance Company Selects Guidewire InsurancePlatform for Data Management and Analytics – Business Wire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $23.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 16,059 shares to 268,192 shares, valued at $121.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 86,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX).