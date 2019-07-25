Bamco Raised 2U (TWOU) Position by $3.58 Million; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Holding In East West Bancorp (EWBC) Was Increased

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 488.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp bought 179,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 216,535 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, up from 36,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 434,271 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 32.58% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Raises Dividend to 23c; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13

Bamco Inc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 51,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.87M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203.58 million, up from 2.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $36.73. About 300,106 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 56.18% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 21/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 11/04/2018 – 2U: David Sutphen Will Become Chief Strategy and Engagement Officer; 21/05/2018 – Mark Chernis Joins 2U, Inc. as Chief Operating Officer; 25/05/2018 – 2U, Inc. Partners with Pepperdine University Graziadio Business School to Offer Business@Pepperdine, a Suite of Online Graduate; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.42 – $0.41; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.22 – $0.21; 01/05/2018 – The Harvard Business Analytics Program Welcomes its Inaugural Class; 22/04/2018 – DJ 2U Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TWOU); 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $406.6 MLN- $410.6 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Pepperdine Law’s Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution Will Offer its Number-One Ranked Master of Dispute Resolution in New, Innovative Online Format

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $23.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs Inc by 10,000 shares to 825,964 shares, valued at $70.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Camping World Hldgs Inc by 1.04M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,400 shares, and cut its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold EWBC shares while 100 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 120.66 million shares or 2.46% less from 123.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 54,743 were accumulated by Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp. Mason Street Advsr Lc reported 0.08% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). 882,698 were reported by Ameriprise Financial Incorporated. Yhb Advisors has 40,294 shares. Bridgewater Assocs Limited Partnership reported 0.03% stake. Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 1.39 million shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 315,150 shares. Oppenheimer & holds 0.04% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) or 28,940 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0.1% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Art Limited Liability reported 15,997 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Assocs stated it has 0.03% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 109,768 shares. Comerica State Bank invested in 0.05% or 116,906 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 260,950 shares in its portfolio.

