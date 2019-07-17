Bamco Position in Roper Industries New (ROP) Has Increased as Share Value Rose; Cohen Klingenstein Lifted Its Stake in International Paper (IP) by $1.38 Million

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in International Paper (IP) by 285.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,500 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in International Paper for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.6. About 3.15M shares traded or 1.27% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – International Paper Still Open to Talks as Smurfit Rejects Bid; 26/04/2018 – International Paper 1Q Cont Ops EPS 86c; 06/03/2018 – International Paper confirms €8.64bn unsolicited approach for Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER -INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY SUPPORTS IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: Board to Reduce to 12 Members After Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa on Monday said it had rejected an increased takeover offer from U.S. rival International Paper; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER; 17/04/2018 – Feeding America® And International Paper Join Forces To Help People Facing Hunger And Recovering From Disasters; 15/05/2018 – International Paper at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC SKG.l – REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Roper Industries Inc New (ROP) by 8.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 23,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 292,026 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.86 million, up from 268,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Roper Industries Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $384.24. About 285,299 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – ROPER SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.65 TO $2.71, EST. $2.70; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM And AT&T Announce Multi-Year Strategic Alliance – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Yandex (YNDX) to Acquire IP and Call-Centers of Vezet in Russia – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Wall Street set open higher as banks rise after Citi results – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackBerry Should Stop Talking To Wall Street Bean Counters – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CGI Awarded Position on Contract Vehicle with HHS – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.10 million activity.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $4.03 million activity. WALLMAN RICHARD F also bought $163,483 worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) on Friday, March 15. Stipancich John K sold $2.66M worth of stock or 9,000 shares.

