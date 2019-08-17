Bamco Position in 2U (TWOU) Increased by $3.58 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Leucadia National Stake in Hess (HES) Has Upped by $5.69 Million as Market Value Rose

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 72.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 94,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 226,293 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.63 million, up from 131,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $59.82. About 2.02M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS COST OF DEVELOPING GUYANA DISCOVERY $7-9 PER BARREL; 29/05/2018 – Richland Source: Sullivan joins Whitcomb & Hess; 08/03/2018 – Hess Sets Another Buyback, Winning Peace with Activist Investor–Update; 08/05/2018 – LAFARGEHOLCIM CHAIRMAN BEAT HESS SPEAKS AT AGM IN ZURICH; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – INTENDS TO FUND REPURCHASES FROM EXISTING CASH AND PROCEEDS FROM ANNOUNCED ASSET SALES; 17/04/2018 – Hess Announces Exciting 2018 Toy Truck Lineup; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION; 08/03/2018 – Hess boosts share buyback, averts new fight with activist investor; 29/05/2018 – Hess CDS Widens 10 Bps, Most in 10 Weeks

Bamco Inc increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 51,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 78.48% . The institutional investor held 2.87 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203.58 million, up from 2.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 4.63M shares traded or 95.49% up from the average. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 83.03% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.03% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 13C; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O – SEES NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.87 – $0.84 FOR FY 2018; 21/05/2018 – Mark Chernis Joins 2U, Inc. as Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q REV. $92.3M, EST. $91.4M; 24/04/2018 – Sean Fahey to join 2U, Inc. as Senior Vice President of Data Science; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 42c-Loss 41c; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Chernis Joins 2U From Pearson; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 23/04/2018 – Emerson College Launches New Online Master of Science Program in Communication Disorders, Speech@Emerson; 03/05/2018 – 2U Raises full-Yr Rev Growth Guidance to 42%

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $23.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 169,209 shares to 188,166 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Studio City Intl Hldgs Ltd by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 10,608 shares to 17,293 shares, valued at $998,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 63,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,895 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 190,257 were accumulated by Arvest Bank & Trust Division. Sei Invests owns 129,255 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Aviva Public Ltd Co holds 0.15% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 370,526 shares. Prospector Lc owns 0.93% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 101,380 shares. Nuwave Mgmt invested in 0% or 30 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 124 are owned by Tci Wealth Advsr Inc. Van Eck Associate Corporation invested in 25,432 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has invested 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). 1St Source State Bank stated it has 0.02% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Smithfield Trust holds 0% or 140 shares. Cannell Peter B accumulated 5,100 shares. Bollard Group Limited Liability invested in 4,112 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tortoise Advsr Limited Company reported 0% stake.