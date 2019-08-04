Bamco Lowered Equinix (EQIX) Holding as Share Value Rose; Mcgowan Group Asset Management Has Upped Cheniere Energy Com New (LNG) Position by $341,496

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 5.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 16,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 268,192 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.53 million, down from 284,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $524.09. About 580,373 shares traded or 56.07% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc Com New (LNG) by 128.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc bought 5,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 8,917 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610,000, up from 3,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.49. About 1.52M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE TO GIVE FINAL CORPUS CHRISTI 3 OK IN NEXT FEW WEEKS; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal in weeks; 28/03/2018 – Concho Buys RSP, Cheniere Seeks $6.4 for Terminal: Energy Wrap; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – PROPOSED DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS A VALUE OF $28.24 PER COMMON SHARE OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "How Does Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance" on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Nasdaq" published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Equity Commonwealth Unloaded a Few More Properties in Q2 – Nasdaq" on August 01, 2019.

