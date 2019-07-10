Bamco Lifted Bio Techne (TECH) Holding by $6.82 Million; Stock Value Rose; Puzo Michael J Has Boosted Its Rockwell Automation (ROK) Holding by $426,125

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (TECH) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 34,456 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.57M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311.38 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Bio Techne Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $213.44. About 65,852 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 29.42% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bio-Techne Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECH); 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 14/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ Gl, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 26/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Leads the Way in Scientific Support for Autophagy Research; 21/03/2018 – Bio-Techne Expands RNAscope® ISH Automation – Facilitating Drug Discovery and Development

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 2,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,253 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73M, up from 18,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $153.4. About 786,364 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 9.30% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity; 10/05/2018 – VP Schmitt Gifts 275 Of Rockwell Automation Inc; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.70 TO $8.00, EST. $7.80; 14/05/2018 – Rockwell Automation Presenting at Conference May 21; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – CONTROL PRODUCTS & SOLUTIONS QUARTERLY SALES WERE $882.8 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 5.7 PERCENT COMPARED TO $835.3 MLN; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 05/04/2018 – Judge Allows Berkshire Museum to Sell Rockwell Painting and Other Works; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – “GROWTH WAS LED BY HEAVY INDUSTRIES, INCLUDING OIL AND GAS, MINING, METALS, AND SEMICONDUCTOR.”

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $23.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,593 shares to 31,296 shares, valued at $4.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 52,026 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,128 shares, and cut its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 148,778 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 17 shares. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 207,892 shares. Comerica Bankshares has 0.05% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 30,806 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 17,466 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 10,100 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company owns 7,203 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) or 2,207 shares. Roberts Glore Communications Il owns 6,017 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Metropolitan Life Com New York reported 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Contravisory Inv owns 871 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 1,986 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wall Street edges higher at open on tech boost – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “GE & Flexjet Partner for Flight Data Transmission Technology – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Foxbusiness.com published: “Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq hit new highs on Powell comments – Fox Business” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NCR Acquires D3 Technology to Penetrate New Market Segments – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MTSC,MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 80.96 million shares or 5.53% less from 85.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Apg Asset Nv holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 132,673 shares. Mechanics Bankshares Tru Department reported 1,231 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 2,542 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2,760 shares. Franklin Res Incorporated has 1.64M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Beese Fulmer Invest has invested 0.48% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Asset Mngmt Inc reported 7,750 shares. Bridgewater LP stated it has 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 6,000 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Webster Bankshares N A holds 1,200 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Btim Corp holds 4,500 shares. Moody Bancorporation Trust Division reported 119 shares. Washington Tru Bank reported 11,790 shares stake.