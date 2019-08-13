Bamco Increases Holding in Mercadolibre (MELI); Dean Investment Associates Trimmed Its Csg Systems International (CSGS) Holding by $3.01 Million

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 1899.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 87,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The institutional investor held 92,564 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.00M, up from 4,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 9.63% or $66.45 during the last trading session, reaching $623.65. About 1.76M shares traded or 217.38% up from the average. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q NET LOSS 29C; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 23; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 15/05/2018 – MercadoLibre Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Csg Systems International Inc (CSGS) by 47.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 71,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.78% . The institutional investor held 77,987 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.30M, down from 149,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Csg Systems International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.14. About 84,731 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 31/05/2018 – GCI Launches New Data Compliance Solution with CSG; 13/03/2018 – CSG Systems Adjusts Convertible Debt Conversion Rate For 2016 Convertible Notes as a Result of Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.81 TO $2.93, EST. $2.80 (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – JOHNS’ APPOINTMENT AS CFO FOLLOWS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RETIREMENT OF FORMER CFO RANDY WIESE; 21/05/2018 – CSG NAMES ROLLAND JOHNS AS CFO; 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q Adj EPS 69c; 08/03/2018 – CSG Systems Gets $350M Credit Agreemen; 20/04/2018 – ROVSING A/S ROVS.CO – WINS SERVICE CONTRACT FROM CNES FOR CSG; 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q Rev $201.7M; 29/03/2018 – CSG SMART SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY 300222.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO RAISE UP TO 1.5 BLN YUAN IN SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO FUNDS PROJECTS

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interdigital Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 6,630 shares to 94,520 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 9,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold CSGS shares while 55 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 32.00 million shares or 0.50% less from 32.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 50,141 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 15,997 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 82,499 shares. 17,854 are held by Zebra Management Ltd Llc. Fuller Thaler Asset Management Incorporated reported 517,838 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 135,561 shares in its portfolio. Natixis holds 9,924 shares. Art Advsrs has 6,969 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 50,887 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 1,882 shares. Wellington Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 77,542 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company has 189,926 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Manufacturers Life Communication The has 0% invested in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 21,430 shares. Vanguard Group Inc owns 3.82M shares.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $23.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copa Holdings Sa (NYSE:CPA) by 69,596 shares to 409,616 shares, valued at $33.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 166,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,541 shares, and cut its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).