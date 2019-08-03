Bamco Increased Position in Sasol LTD (SSL) as Shares Declined; Guggenheim Capital Cut Highwoods Pptys (HIW) Position as Stock Value Rose

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Sasol Ltd (SSL) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 53,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.78% . The institutional investor held 820,630 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.39M, up from 767,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Sasol Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 101,740 shares traded. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 44.15% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 06/03/2018 Sasol Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Primoris to Buy Willbros, Combining $6 Billion in Chemical, Energy Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – Sasol Mining Production Hit Following Fatalities; 14/03/2018 – Big energy users oppose South Africa’s proposed carbon tax law; 06/04/2018 – Sasol Limited Joint Declaration And Finalisation Announcement; 11/05/2018 – Sasol Limited Joint Announcement Regarding The Closing Of The Period During Which The Free Share Allocation May Be Rejected; 23/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Announcement Regarding Closing Of Period During Which Solbe1 Election Right Was Capable Of Being Exercised; 29/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Correction Announcement: Solbe1 Election Right Results; 19/04/2018 – Sasol Limited Sasol Publishes Production And Sales Metrics For The Nine Months Ended 31 March 2018; 12/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Correction Announcement: Dealings In Securities By A Director Of Sasol And One Of Its Major Subsidiaries

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (HIW) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 6,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The institutional investor held 49,921 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 56,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Highwoods Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $44.82. About 745,118 shares traded or 12.27% up from the average. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends; 19/04/2018 – DJ Highwoods Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIW); 09/04/2018 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Exits Highwoods; 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties Declares Dividend of 46.25c; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC HIW.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $3.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – UPDATES 2018 FFO OUTLOOK TO $3.37 TO $3.47 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY FFO PER SHR $0.85; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC – ISSUED $350 MILLION 10-YEAR NOTES WITH AN EFFECTIVE INTEREST RATE OF 4.06%; 24/04/2018 – HIGHWOODS PROPERTIES INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHR $0.31; 24/04/2018 – Highwoods Properties 1Q Rev $180.4M

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $23.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 67,632 shares to 534,209 shares, valued at $35.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sba Communications Corp by 14,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 8,921 shares to 64,924 shares, valued at $10.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Enh Cap & Inc Fd I (CII) by 47,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 721,245 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

