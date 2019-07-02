Bamco Increased Its Stake in Facebook (FB) as Shares Rose; Arizona State Retirement System Lowered Stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by $361,137 as Share Price Declined

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc. (FB) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 9,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 93,116 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.52 million, up from 83,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $555.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $194.54. About 7.65M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Issues Consumer Safety Advisory Regarding New Mexico Facebook User Data – March 22, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Is Mark Zuckerberg Embarrassed About Facebook?: Fully Charged; 19/04/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Mr. Quinn Williams as a Non-Executive Independent Director; 19/03/2018 – Meet Christopher Wylie, the millennial whistleblower behind Facebook’s data controversy; 09/04/2018 – Hewlett, Knight, Koch foundations, with other funders, will support independent research on Facebook’s role in elections and democracy; 09/04/2018 – Zuckerberg to Say in Testimony Facebook Problems Are His Mistake; 29/03/2018 – Facebook has released a more detailed plan to fight election interference for the 2018 midterms; 04/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook says tens of millions more people might have been exposed in the Cambridge Analytica; 20/03/2018 – African Markets – Factors to watch on March 20; 16/04/2018 – EU digital chief to meet with Facebook CEO amid privacy scandal

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 12,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 167,544 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, down from 179,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $22.57. About 12.19 million shares traded or 2.08% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 27/05/2018 – ARAMCO AWARDS HALLIBURTON CONTRACT FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GAS PROJ; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: Compensation Program Is Aligned With Creation of Shareholder Returns; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Writes Off Remaining $312 Million Invested in Venezuela; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES HALLIBURTON CO. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton’s Frack-Tech Fight Moves to U.S. Navy’s Spy Patents; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir)

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) by 25,027 shares to 196,971 shares, valued at $3.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C&J Energy Services Inc by 30,803 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,776 shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on July, 22 before the open. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HAL’s profit will be $253.46M for 19.46 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 2.19 million shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 5,366 shares. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). American National Insurance Communication Tx reported 137,895 shares. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.08% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 1.01 million shares. Westpac Banking invested in 0% or 267,979 shares. Eagle Asset has 0.02% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Laurion Mgmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 249,669 shares. Cibc Ww Corp has 0.31% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 1.30M shares. General Invsts Company Inc reported 460,000 shares stake. Ima Wealth holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 13,546 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.08% stake. Moreover, Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL).

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $23.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 838,269 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $106.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in West Pharmaceutical Svsc Inc (NYSE:WST) by 39,994 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60M shares, and cut its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neumann Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pinnacle Ptnrs Inc accumulated 44,057 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Company reported 0.98% stake. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com invested in 20,448 shares. Roberts Glore & Incorporated Il holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,031 shares. Secor Capital Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.4% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 11,610 shares. Aspen Investment Mngmt invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bartlett & Comm Ltd Liability holds 0.55% or 85,718 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt Inc reported 3,446 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Limited Liability holds 4.53% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7.76 million shares. Bandera Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 73,150 shares. Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 104,297 shares or 1.68% of all its holdings. Plancorp Lc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Company reported 1,912 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $21.33 million activity. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30. On Wednesday, February 13 Stretch Colin sold $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 750 shares. Sandberg Sheryl had sold 55,000 shares worth $7.79M.