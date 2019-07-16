Bamco Holds Stake in Smith A O (AOS); Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Trimmed Its Vf (VFC) Position by $919,380

Anderson Hoagland & Co decreased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 55.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co sold 10,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,894 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 19,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $88.36. About 720,628 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 16.91% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in VF; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 09/04/2018 – VF Corp. Paid $204 Million for Icebreaker Brand; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 16/04/2018 – lululemon athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 7.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 42,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 640,319 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.14 million, up from 598,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 970,343 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 24.38% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.81% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 13/04/2018 – WA Warn Notices: A.O. Smith Renton 6/15/2018 57 Closure Permanent 4/13/2018; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Patten Patten Tn has invested 1.77% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 6,809 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% or 77,100 shares. Virtu Limited Liability owns 4,617 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Frontier Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 44,681 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.02% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 40,900 shares. Bell National Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 6,431 shares. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 416,301 shares. Waddell And Reed Fincl owns 0.26% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 1.97M shares. D E Shaw & reported 58,484 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.03% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 188,323 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 8,700 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors holds 0.07% or 4,040 shares.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $23.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 237,100 shares to 683,232 shares, valued at $48.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 32,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,089 shares, and cut its stake in Pinduoduo Inc.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $1.88 million activity. $660,244 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) was sold by Goodwin Wallace E. Shares for $239,400 were sold by Dana Paul R on Friday, February 8.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $3.94 million activity. Shares for $1.04 million were sold by MCCOLLOUGH W ALAN. Shares for $2.14M were sold by Holtz Curtis A. on Friday, February 8.

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $166.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4,500 shares to 9,840 shares, valued at $916,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 12,617 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A Common Stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Department Mb Savings Bank N A invested in 0% or 36 shares. Maryland Capital Mgmt holds 2.24% or 208,182 shares. Schwartz Investment Counsel has invested 2.04% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Bb&T Ltd, a Virginia-based fund reported 148,874 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Communication Limited holds 0.13% or 17,646 shares. Moreover, Invesco Ltd has 0.07% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 2.29M shares. Old Republic Corporation holds 178,500 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Toth Advisory has 0.1% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Savant Ltd Liability Com holds 5,058 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has 41,720 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd, a California-based fund reported 7,472 shares. 1,700 are held by Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited Com. B Riley Wealth Inc stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Andra Ap has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Pension Ser invested 0.15% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC).