Bamco Has Upped Prologis (PLD) Position By $3.35 Million; Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (GSVC) Covered By 2 Bulls

Bamco Inc increased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 27.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bamco Inc acquired 47,162 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Bamco Inc holds 219,300 shares with $15.78M value, up from 172,138 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $52.35B valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $82.26. About 1.26M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 29/04/2018 – Prologis/DCT Deal Anticipated to Create Substantial Synergies, Including Near-Term Synergies of Approximately $80 M; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT ACQUISITION CALL ENDS; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 80C, EST. 74C; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME

Among 2 analysts covering GSV Capital (NASDAQ:GSVC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GSV Capital has $11 highest and $9.5 lowest target. $10.25’s average target is 58.67% above currents $6.46 stock price. GSV Capital had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Ascendiant. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Barrington. Barrington maintained Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. See Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC) latest ratings:

Among 2 analysts covering ProLogis (NYSE:PLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ProLogis has $8900 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.67’s average target is -0.72% below currents $82.26 stock price. ProLogis had 14 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. SunTrust maintained Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) rating on Tuesday, August 13. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $8900 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Bamco Inc decreased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) stake by 7,248 shares to 79,659 valued at $14.65 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) stake by 20,154 shares and now owns 4.86M shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 90,932 shares traded or 6.68% up from the average. Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC) has 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GSVC News: 29/03/2018 – Michelson Runway EdTech Startups Set Their Sights on ASU + GSV Summit 2018; 25/04/2018 – Michelson Runway EdTech Startups Assemble for ASU + GSV Summit; 16/04/2018 – Course Hero’s Andrew Grauer to Speak at 2018 ASU + GSV Summit; 08/05/2018 – GSV CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSETS OF $9.99 PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018; 13/04/2018 – RISE Education to Speak on Technologies Driving Education Innovation in China at ASU + GSV Summit; 23/03/2018 – GSV CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $40M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 13/03/2018 – GSV Capital 4Q Net Decrease in Net Assets From Ops 12 Cents/Share; 23/03/2018 – GSV Cap Corp. Announces Pricing of $40M Convertible Notes Offering; 25/04/2018 – Michelson Runway Cohort 2 Startups Assemble for ASU + GSV 2018; 23/03/2018 – GSV Capital Corp. Announces Pricing of $40 Million Convertible Notes Offering

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. The company has market cap of $127.67 million. It makes direct investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. It has a 12.45 P/E ratio. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $226,660 activity. $33,400 worth of Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GSVC) was bought by Klein Mark D on Monday, June 17.