Bamco Has Lowered Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; First Wilshire Securities Management Cut Holding in Camtek LTD (CAMT) as Stock Value Declined

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Camtek Ltd (CAMT) by 71.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 276,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% . The hedge fund held 112,725 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, down from 389,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Camtek Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $384.07M market cap company. The stock increased 6.18% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About 11,683 shares traded. Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has risen 16.35% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMT News: 16/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q EPS 10c; 29/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q Rev $27.3M; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q Net $3.53M; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 14/03/2018 Camtek Receives Multiple Systems Order for Front-End Macro Inspection from a Major Chinese Manufacturer; 22/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 2,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 227,447 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.47M, down from 230,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $137.75. About 870,706 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – Microsoft is planning to open its first data centers in the Middle East in 2019; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform

Analysts await Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. CAMT’s profit will be $5.01 million for 19.17 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Camtek Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $24.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) by 45,000 shares to 155,000 shares, valued at $9.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) by 67,502 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Zillow Group Inc.

