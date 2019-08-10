Bamco Has Decreased Its Under Armour (UA) Holding; Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)’s Sentiment Is 1

Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 93 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 93 cut down and sold stakes in Corporate Office Properties Trust. The funds in our database now possess: 105.83 million shares, up from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Corporate Office Properties Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 66 Increased: 65 New Position: 28.

Bamco Inc decreased Under Armour Inc (UA) stake by 33.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bamco Inc sold 618,347 shares as Under Armour Inc (UA)’s stock rose 3.35%. The Bamco Inc holds 1.21M shares with $25.63M value, down from 1.83M last quarter. Under Armour Inc now has $8.68B valuation. The stock decreased 3.46% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $18.15. About 3.08M shares traded or 32.25% up from the average. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 725,127 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500.

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.19 billion. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It has a 19.16 P/E ratio. It specializes in acquiring, developing, owning, leasing and managing high quality office and data center properties.

V3 Capital Management L.P. holds 4.2% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust for 806,650 shares. Channing Capital Management Llc owns 2.28 million shares or 2.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Green Street Investors Llc has 1.53% invested in the company for 101,400 shares. The Massachusetts-based Aew Capital Management L P has invested 1.25% in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V., a Netherlands-based fund reported 413,100 shares.

Bamco Inc increased Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd stake by 28,419 shares to 429,758 valued at $75.49 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bwx Technologies Inc stake by 71,155 shares and now owns 654,965 shares. Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Under Armour (NYSE:UA), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Under Armour had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Piper Jaffray.