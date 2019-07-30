Bamco Has Cut Position in Air Lease (AL) by $6.69 Million as Stock Price Rose; Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake Has Raised by Shikiar Asset Management Inc

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 641.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 29,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,090 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $174.53. About 1.45 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 11/04/2018 – GKN PLC – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE CUSTOMERS WITH COMPONENT MAINTENANCE, REPAIR AND OVERHAUL SERVICES FOR AVIONICS AND MECHANICAL COMPONENTS; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 18/05/2018 – Honeywell Sees Unit as Standalone Company by End of 3rd Quarter; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Beats Profit And Sales Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Ontic Signs License Agreement With Honeywell for Cockpit LCD Displays on Multiple Platforms; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 16/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PLANT DESIGNED TO EXTRACT 99 PCT OF ETHANE & 100 PCT OF PROPANE & HEAVIER HYDROCARBONS FROM NATURAL GAS IN PERMIAN BASIN; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS THE MORE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE COMPANY IS THE SECONDARY EFFECT FROM THE PRICE INFLATION ON NONIMPORTED STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 196,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.86M shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.89 million, down from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.97. About 931,128 shares traded or 9.04% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 15/05/2018 – Air Lease Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE 1Q REV. $381M, EST. $379.4M; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, ALC’S FLEET WAS COMPRISED OF 253 OWNED AIRCRAFT AND 49 MANAGED AIRCRAFT; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease Picks Up Order — Marker Talk; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CHAIRMAN STEVEN UDVAR-HAZY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE TO DELIVER 121 NEW AIRCRAFT THRU END OF 2019; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Cap Management owns 52,959 shares. 861,067 were accumulated by Diamond Hill Capital Management Incorporated. At National Bank owns 6,298 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Lourd Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Roosevelt Group Inc owns 2.32% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 117,153 shares. 10,440 were reported by Bartlett And Co Limited Liability. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt invested in 358,530 shares. M&R Mgmt invested 0.33% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). St Germain D J Com reported 7,827 shares. Moreover, Aspiriant Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). First Fiduciary Inv Counsel stated it has 123,863 shares. Minneapolis Portfolio Mgmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% or 2,350 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Burke And Herbert Financial Bank And Trust has 0.6% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Regents Of The University Of California holds 1.44% or 4,223 shares in its portfolio. Dt Invest Prtnrs Limited invested in 0.05% or 2,305 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F sold $629,808 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 24.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.04 per share. AL’s profit will be $143.36 million for 7.94 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Air Lease Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 796,674 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.04% or 646,859 shares. Petrus Tru Lta stated it has 9,286 shares. Provident Invest Management has invested 5.13% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Sg Americas has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). 377,650 are owned by Nfc Investments Ltd Liability Company. Needham Investment Lc reported 2.04% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 72,299 shares. Us Bancorp De stated it has 19,858 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Paloma Mgmt stated it has 16,031 shares. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Limited Co has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co invested in 17,956 shares. Huntington Retail Bank invested in 143,076 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 132,930 shares. 45,996 were reported by Rothschild & Asset Management Us.