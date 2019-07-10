Bamco Has Cut Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Stake By $3.87 Million; Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Nabors Industries had 7 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co to “Market Perform” on Thursday, January 17. The stock of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 12. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global given on Monday, March 4. See Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) latest ratings:

14/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Hold New Target: $4 Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $8 New Target: $6.7 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $4 Initiates Coverage On

04/03/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Buy New Target: $4.2 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/01/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

Bamco Inc decreased Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) stake by 16.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bamco Inc sold 32,769 shares as Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX)’s stock rose 16.17%. The Bamco Inc holds 161,414 shares with $19.11 million value, down from 194,183 last quarter. Mellanox Technologies Ltd now has $6.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $111.27. About 398,458 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 38.51% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2018 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 24/05/2018 – Mellanox Shareholders Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD MLNX.O SEES QUARTERLY REVENUE $255 MLN TO $265 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Anticipates Holding Annual General Meeting on July 25; 17/04/2018 – StorONE Partners with Mellanox to Create the Industry’s First Wire-Speed TRU Storage Solutions; 07/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Starboard Value LP/; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard – sources [17:17 GMT08 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 85C; 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Nabors Industries Ltd.’s (NYSE:NBR) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Micron Technology, Hooker Furniture, and Nabors Industries Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AUY, HL among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and rig services. The company has market cap of $912.79 million. The firm offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services; and It provides patented steering systems and rig instrumentation software systems, including ROCKIT directional drilling system that provides data collection services to gas and oil exploration and service companies; REVit control system, a stick slip mitigation system; RIGWATCH software, which monitors a rigÂ’s real-time performance and offers daily reporting for drilling operations; and DRILLSMART software that allows the drilling system to adapt to operating parameters and drilling conditions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides measurement while drilling systems and services; makes and sells top drives, catwalks, wrenches, draw works, and other drilling related equipment; and offers well-site services, such as engineering, transportation and disposal, construction, maintenance, well logging, directional drilling, data collection, and other support services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold Nabors Industries Ltd. shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 709,875 shares. Buckingham Capital Management has 0.86% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Van Eck Assoc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 7.49 million shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag invested in 34,716 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 231,418 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can accumulated 183,262 shares. Credit Capital Invests Limited Liability Co accumulated 1.17% or 315,774 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Nomura Asset Management Company invested in 17,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Utd Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Fruth Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Proshare Advsr Ltd Company has 29,761 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated, Michigan-based fund reported 38,395 shares. Qs Lc invested in 0% or 27,400 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $359,065 activity. Another trade for 177,100 shares valued at $359,065 was made by Restrepo William J on Friday, June 14.

The stock increased 9.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7. About 12.67 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors

Bamco Inc increased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) stake by 18,682 shares to 238,025 valued at $58.70M in 2019Q1. It also upped Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) stake by 290,000 shares and now owns 675,000 shares. Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) was raised too.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons to Take a Shot at Nvidia Stock Now – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Reasons to Buy Nvidia Stock (Once It Pulls Back) – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mellanox to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 24, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Insider Purchase By A Director Of Mellanox Technologies – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $1.67 million activity. SANGHI STEVE had bought 20,000 shares worth $2.21 million on Wednesday, June 5. On Monday, February 4 Johnson Amal M sold $545,630 worth of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) or 5,714 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mellanox had 9 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Friday, March 29. DA Davidson downgraded the shares of MLNX in report on Tuesday, March 12 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 12.62% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $64.06 million for 23.98 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.87% EPS growth.