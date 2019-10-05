Bamco Has Cut Its Sony (SNE) Holding by $728,000; U S Global Investors Has Lifted Its Stake in Medifast (MED) by $388,480

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 66.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 3,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The institutional investor held 7,608 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $976,000, up from 4,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $102.83. About 102,475 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY Rev $350M-$360M; 06/03/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $350 MLN TO $360 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 23/04/2018 – Gatheredtable software licensed by Medifast; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q EPS 84c-EPS 87c

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 30.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 32,223 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, down from 46,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 627,252 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 15/05/2018 – Variety: Entertainment One Hires Sony’s Mark Rodriguez for North America, Lat-Am Film and TV Sales; 27/04/2018 – Sony Corp Sees FY Net Y480.00B; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — With autonomous-driving technology looking like the next big thing in the automotive industry, major companies in fields from technology to electronics and telecommunications have been teaming up with self-driving startups, investing aggressively and jockeying to take control of the latest developments; 02/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Group Removed From Sony Vue Platforms; 20/03/2018 – Sony at Group Lunch Hosted By Wedbush Today; 03/04/2018 – CORRECT: SONY SOLD 17.2% OF ITS HOLDINGS OF SPOTIFY; 07/03/2018 – Sony is still the biggest player by market share; 29/03/2018 – Global Optoelectronic Manufacturers Market Report 2018 With lndividual Analysis on the Top 100 Companies Including Sony Corp, Seiko Epson Corp and Tellabs – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Mobile Game Publisher, GameMine, Announces International Distribution Deal With Sony Pictures Television; 27/03/2018 – Variety: Sony Music Overhauls Legacy Label to Adapt to Streaming World

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $193.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OKSKF) by 31,055 shares to 68,945 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 62,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,832 shares, and cut its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold MED shares while 67 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 12.29 million shares or 8.50% more from 11.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 7,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated invested in 15,608 shares or 0% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Assetmark stated it has 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Principal Finance Gru Incorporated holds 218,156 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Convergence Investment Prns Ltd Liability Co accumulated 820 shares. Moreover, Synovus Financial has 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 40 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 18,347 shares. Architects Incorporated owns 800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 71,153 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management Ltd reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Bogle Invest LP De has 32,917 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) or 1.24M shares. 1,739 are owned by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp. First Trust Advsr LP has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $24.94 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 69,459 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $33.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology S A by 221,243 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Caredx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).