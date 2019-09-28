Bamco Has Cut Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) Position; Shorts at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inchares (AUPH) Lowered By 5.49%

Bamco Inc decreased Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) stake by 7.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bamco Inc sold 15,000 shares as Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX)’s stock declined 0.55%. The Bamco Inc holds 185,000 shares with $4.27M value, down from 200,000 last quarter. Alexander & Baldwin now has $1.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 109,024 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inchares (NASDAQ:AUPH) had a decrease of 5.49% in short interest. AUPH’s SI was 6.54 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 5.49% from 6.92 million shares previously. With 483,000 avg volume, 14 days are for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inchares (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s short sellers to cover AUPH’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 603,959 shares traded or 10.28% up from the average. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) has risen 19.77% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AUPH News: 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss $3.33M; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals: Sufficient Fincl Resources to Fund Ops Into 2020; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – AURORA PHASE lll TRIAL IN LUPUS NEPHRITIS REMAINS ON TRACK; 15/03/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.04; 10/05/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 15/03/2018 – Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 13/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for B Communications, Student Transportation, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Grifols; 09/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights SINOPEC Shangai Petrochemical, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International,; 10/05/2018 – AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CONTINUE TO BE WELL-CAPITALIZED INTO 2020

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $500.90 million. The firm is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It currently has negative earnings. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc.

Bamco Inc increased Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) stake by 21,959 shares to 1.01 million valued at $62.76M in 2019Q2. It also upped Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) stake by 760,669 shares and now owns 2.73 million shares. Elastic N V was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold ALEX shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 4.08% less from 53.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pinebridge Investments LP has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 260 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 1,499 shares. Next Fin Inc has 314 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 16,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 105,327 shares. Us Natl Bank De reported 0% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Wells Fargo And Com Mn has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). The California-based Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). 404 are held by Asset Mngmt One Commerce Limited. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.04% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) or 225,826 shares. Mackenzie stated it has 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Ajo LP has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). The Ontario – Canada-based Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).