Bamco Has Boosted Sasol LTD (SSL) Position by $1.59 Million; Stock Declined; Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Raised At&T (T) Position by $650,101 as Market Value Rose

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.3. About 13.62 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion gambit: Retraining nearly half its workforce for jobs of the future; 08/05/2018 – AT&T and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine To Give Girls A Chance To Learn Filmmaking This Summer Through Collaboration With Fresh Films; 20/03/2018 – DoJ trial to block AT&T takeover of Time Warner is test case for US deals; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: PREPARING FOR APRIL 30 FINAL ARGUMENTS IN TWX LAWSUIT; 11/05/2018 – Carl Quintanilla: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 27/03/2018 – SLING PRESIDENT IS BEING CROSS-EXAMINED BY AT&T LAWYER; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for ‘insights’ on administration; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Seven Classes, Affirms One and Places Six Classes Under Review for Possible Downgrade of MSC 2006-T21; 13/03/2018 – AT&T `NO BLACK-OUT’ OFFER CAN BE INTRODUCED AT MERGER TRIAL; 16/04/2018 – AT&T failed on one megadeal and overpaid on the second. Time Warner could be its third strike

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Sasol Ltd (SSL) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 53,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.78% . The institutional investor held 820,630 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.39M, up from 767,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Sasol Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.77% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $17.26. About 320,118 shares traded or 31.03% up from the average. Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) has declined 44.15% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SSL News: 19/04/2018 – Sasol: Mining Operations Significantly Impacted by Four Fatalities Since December; 29/03/2018 – Primoris to Buy Willbros, Combining $6 Billion in Chemical, Energy Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Announcement Regarding Extension Of Period During Which Solbe1 Election Right Is Capable Of Being Exercised; 19/04/2018 – Sasol Mining Production Hit Following Fatalities; 19/04/2018 – Sasol: Exploration & Production International On-Track for Upper End of Gas Production Guidance; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – SASOL LTD – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE THE UPPER END OF MARKET GUIDANCE FOR GAS PRODUCTION OF 114 – 118 BSCF; 19/04/2018 – SASOL SAYS LAKE CHARLES PROJECT 85% COMPLETE AT MARCH 31; 23/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Announcement Regarding Closing Of Period During Which Solbe1 Election Right Was Capable Of Being Exercised; 29/03/2018 – Sasol Limited Joint Announcement Regarding The Record Date For The Free Share Allocation Relating To Sasol Khanyisa

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers Incorporated holds 0.54% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 170,121 shares. Thomasville Financial Bank has 0.51% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Central National Bank & Tru has 0.11% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Willis Counsel holds 1.68% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 780,053 shares. Fenimore Asset Management stated it has 9,520 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hallmark Mgmt Incorporated invested in 85,769 shares. Private Cap Advsrs Inc reported 1.81% stake. Trust Comm Of Oklahoma has 9,506 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has invested 0.17% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Field Main Bancorp stated it has 11,255 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Centre Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 300,660 shares. 97,265 were accumulated by Colony Group Ltd Liability. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd has invested 1.51% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Metropolitan Life Insur New York owns 49,629 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Personal Cap Advsr has 1.14M shares.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $23.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 158,971 shares to 345,515 shares, valued at $31.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,296 shares, and cut its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX).