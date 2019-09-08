Bamco Has Boosted Its Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Stake by $3.34 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, 3G Capital Partners LP Lifted by $17.06 Million Its Holding

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09M, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 02/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their regrets:; 13/03/2018 – Learning Tree Awarded Microsoft Gold Partner Status in Data Platform Training; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft’s New Chief Diversity Officer Won’t Start Until July; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – PagerDuty Named a 2018 Cool Vendor by Gartner; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Microsoft Executive Margaret Johnson to Board; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) by 83.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 83,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 183,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.37M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $975.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $34.8. About 250,139 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 07/03/2018 – Esperion: 12-week Study Met Its Primary Endpoint With LDL-C Lowering Totaling 28 %; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion; 29/05/2018 – ESPERION ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF JAY P. SHEPARD TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – #2 Flanked by rivals and skeptics, Esperion flips positive data on first PhIII for a potentially game-changing cholesterol pill $ESPR; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff De; 22/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc; 07/03/2018 – Esperion to Participate in Fireside Chat at March 2018 Investor Conferences; 29/05/2018 – Esperion Announces the Appointment of Jay P. Shepard to Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Adds Esperion Therapeutics, Exits Cavium; 10/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Management LP owns 0.04% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 217,100 shares. Wasatch Advisors has invested 0.28% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). 173,895 were reported by Deutsche State Bank Ag. Hamilton Lane Ltd Liability holds 1.12% or 52,826 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 437,518 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 4,635 shares. Rhenman And Prtn Asset Mgmt has invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Twin Tree LP stated it has 192 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.04% or 1.15 million shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Citigroup invested in 0% or 16,132 shares. 273 were accumulated by Victory Capital Mgmt. Tiverton Asset Management owns 22,520 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement holds 0.11% or 7,144 shares in its portfolio.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $23.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 1.07 million shares to 7.84 million shares, valued at $124.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,058 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,471 shares, and cut its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc.

More notable recent Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Esperion Completes Patient Enrollment in the Global CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial for Bempedoic Acid – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma Leaps, Aerie Borrows, Hepion Back In Nasdaq’s Good Books – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Buying Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Esperion’s bempedoic acid successful in mid-stage study in type 2 diabetics with high cholesterol – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34 billion and $895.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 16,038 shares to 1.08 million shares, valued at $74.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.