Bamco Decreased Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stake by $33.53 Million; Ross Stores (ROST) Shareholder Coatue Management Decreased Its Holding by $910,377 as Stock Value Declined

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 68.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 9,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,436 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $413,000, down from 14,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $107.29. About 1.62 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 14.32% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 13 Weeks Ended Jan. 27 Rose 5% vs 4% Gain for Same Period in Prior Year; 22/05/2018 – Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of $1.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.86 TO $4.03; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 24.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 838,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.60M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.35M, down from 3.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 5.02M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$964 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 07/03/2018 – Taiwan Semi Accused Of Anti-trust Practices By U.S. Rival: Report — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $23.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 65,354 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $121.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 48,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Analysts await Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 12.77% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.47 per share. TSM’s profit will be $2.10B for 25.38 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% EPS growth.

Analysts await Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ROST’s profit will be $408.46 million for 23.95 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Ross Stores, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.88% negative EPS growth.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 56,544 shares to 2.47 million shares, valued at $314.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 37,648 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,622 shares, and has risen its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY).