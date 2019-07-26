Bamco Decreased Holding in Cognex (CGNX) as Shares Declined; As Genworth Finl (GNW) Share Value Declined, Taconic Capital Advisors LP Upped Position by $525,000

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 1.14 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 03/04/2018 – Genworth Holdings CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Profit Drops; Announces Buyback; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA SAYS GUIDANCE PROVIDED FOR 2018 UNCHANGED; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Short-Interest Ratio Rises 73% to 9 Days; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q EPS $1.38; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 24/04/2018 – Genworth Reduces National Borrower-Paid Monthly and Single Premium Rates; Introduces Adjustors for Co-Borrower and DTI; 27/03/2018 – Genworth: Fourth Waiver and Agreement Extends Previous Deadline of April 1, 2018 to July 1, 2018

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.01M, down from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.56. About 884,530 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $23.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 56,103 shares to 676,389 shares, valued at $46.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 10,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,963 shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.32 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $41.17M for 44.33 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.