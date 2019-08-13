Bamco Cut Cognex (CGNX) Stake as Share Price Declined; As Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Stock Value Declined, Highbridge Capital Management Has Raised Its Position

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 117.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 456,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 845,620 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.95M, up from 389,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.74. About 4.88M shares traded or 24.72% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 26/03/2018 – Ctrip launches “Responsible Travel” with Tourism Toronto and China Southern Airlines; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s profit dragged down by regulations and rising competition; 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Customized Travel Launches First Business Summit in Europe; 19/03/2018 – Ctrip, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. To End SkySea Joint Venture

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The institutional investor held 1.75M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.01M, down from 1.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $43.01. About 1.16M shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $23.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Par Technology Corp (NYSE:PAR) by 111,386 shares to 268,011 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stoneco Ltd by 157,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brightview Hldgs Inc.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 38,600 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 365,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Frontier Corp.