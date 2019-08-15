Bamco Continues to Hold Holding in Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP); New York State Teachers Retirement System Trimmed Stake in Torchmark (TMK) by $1.16 Million as Valuation Rose

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 14,274 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 142,684 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.69M, down from 156,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) by 33935.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 400,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 401,963 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84 million, up from 1,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 399,385 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Hudson Pacific Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HPP); 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Lease With InvenSense; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE INCREASED 3.5% TO $174.1 MILLION FROM $168.3 MILLION FOR THE SAME QUARTER A YEAR AGO; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC SAYS DEBT SECURITIES WILL BE ISSUED BY HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, L.P., A MAJORITY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 15/03/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q REV. $174.1M, EST. $172.0M; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.91, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $23.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 7,248 shares to 79,659 shares, valued at $14.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 825,964 shares, and cut its stake in Wingstop Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 6.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.59 per share. TMK’s profit will be $186.90M for 12.96 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Torchmark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.80% EPS growth.