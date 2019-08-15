Bamco Continues to Hold Holding in Guidewire Software (GWRE); Cadian Capital Management LP Lowered Zynga (ZNGA) Stake by $25.99 Million

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 52,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 6.68M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648.98M, up from 6.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $93.11. About 280,456 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 5.20M shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The hedge fund held 22.05 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.54M, down from 27.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 21.16 million shares traded or 12.26% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Founder Mark Pincus Cancels His Super-Voting Share Power; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Announces $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’ In an unusual move, Pincus doesn’t want the final say anymore and wanted more freedom; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Zynga’s `Perpetual Turnaround’ May Be Reaching a Turning Point; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital LP Exits Position in Zynga

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “What Factors Led To A 50% Rise In Zynga’s Stock Price Since Early 2018? – Forbes” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ZNGA Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zynga Enters Oversold Territory (ZNGA) – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zynga (ZNGA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 1.00M shares to 3.76M shares, valued at $278.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 622,978 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.27M were accumulated by Caxton Assocs Lp. Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Element Cap Mgmt Limited holds 0.02% or 151,560 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 134,200 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Hanson Mcclain accumulated 1,000 shares. Barclays Pcl reported 2.04 million shares. Sei Invests holds 0.05% or 2.51M shares. Bessemer Gru holds 30,704 shares. D E Shaw & Inc has 0.09% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 13.17M shares. Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr Trust has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Suntrust Banks Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 12,100 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc stated it has 0.07% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24 billion and $23.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everspin Technologies Inc by 170,000 shares to 580,000 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 49,926 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,573 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Business.Financialpost.com which released: “Peel Mutual Selects Guidewire InsurancePlatform With Cloud Delivery Through Deloitte – Financial Post” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$101, Is It Time To Put Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Guidewire Software, Inc.’s (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Pekin Insurance Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatformâ„¢ to Modernize Infrastructure for Business Growth – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire Counts On Platform Partners For Growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.