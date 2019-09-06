Bamco Boosted Hudson Pac Pptys (HPP) Position By $13.63 Million; Black Creek Investment Management Raised Criteo S A (CRTO) Position By $8.39 Million

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased Criteo S A (CRTO) stake by 35.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Black Creek Investment Management Inc acquired 419,450 shares as Criteo S A (CRTO)’s stock declined 0.21%. The Black Creek Investment Management Inc holds 1.59 million shares with $31.89M value, up from 1.17 million last quarter. Criteo S A now has $1.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.12. About 176,090 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Test New Ad That Competes With Google, Criteo; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Growth; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Rev $564.2M; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – FOUNDER AND CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE WILL RETURN TO ROLE OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT CRITEO’S PARIS HEADQUARTERS; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO SEES 2Q REV. EX-TAC $226M TO $230M, EST. $233.2M

Bamco Inc increased Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP) stake by 33935.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bamco Inc acquired 400,782 shares as Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (HPP)’s stock rose 0.57%. The Bamco Inc holds 401,963 shares with $13.84M value, up from 1,181 last quarter. Hudson Pac Pptys Inc now has $5.19B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.49. About 147,619 shares traded. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) has risen 6.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q EPS 31c; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.87 TO $1.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 03/05/2018 – HPP SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.87 TO $1.95, EST. $1.91

More notable recent Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Criteo S.A.’s (NASDAQ:CRTO) ROE Of 9.2% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Criteo Stock Jumped 10.2% in July – Motley Fool” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CRTO or QUOT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Criteo and MoPub Partner to Successfully Scale In-App Native Ads on Mobile – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Hudson Pacific Properties and Allianz Real Estate to Begin Restoration Project at San Francisco Ferry Building – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hudson Pacific, Blackstone JV to buy Vancouver office/retail complex – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Transocean Ltd (RIG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $66,320 activity. GLASER JONATHAN M also bought $33,270 worth of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) shares.

