Balyasny Asset Management Upped Vertex Pharmaceuticals (Put) (VRTX) Position; Factset Research Systems (FDS)’s Sentiment Is 1.27

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (VRTX) stake by 278.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Balyasny Asset Management Llc acquired 59,622 shares as Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (VRTX)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 81,000 shares with $14.90 million value, up from 21,378 last quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) now has $45.37 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $176.53. About 645,844 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $640.8M; 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas, sources say [20:51 GMT20 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 05/03/2018 MFS Growth Fund Adds Vertex, Exits Equifax, Cuts Broadcom; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – UNDER TERMS OF DEAL, Q-STATE WILL ALSO RECEIVE ROYALTIES ON DRUG SALES; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES & VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS ENTER PACT; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Announces Partnership and Integration with SAP® Ariba® to Support Global Tax Functionality; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 27/04/2018 – A Phase III race. Yes! Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business for $540 Million in Cash; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 81c

Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 165 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 130 sold and reduced their stakes in Factset Research Systems Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 35.20 million shares, down from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Factset Research Systems Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 101 Increased: 117 New Position: 48.

More notable recent FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FactSet Declares Dividend NYSE:FDS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FactSet: Strong And Steady – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DataRobot Launches its First AI Investment Workflow with FactSet – GlobeNewswire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $2.46 EPS, up 11.82% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FDS’s profit will be $94.10M for 27.44 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by FactSet Research Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.11% negative EPS growth.

Saybrook Capital Nc holds 5.13% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. for 47,709 shares. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp owns 93,329 shares or 4.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dock Street Asset Management Inc has 3.87% invested in the company for 45,664 shares. The New York-based American Capital Management Inc has invested 3.11% in the stock. Bamco Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 2.92 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $270.04. About 218,754 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) has risen 37.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 18/04/2018 – USD/CAD Rises to 1.2603 After BOC Rate Decision, From 1.2557 Beforehand – Factset; 04/05/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.3487, Lowest Since Mid-January – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS INC FDS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $8.35 TO $8.55; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET, CFO MAURIZIO NICOLELLI ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION PACT; 27/03/2018 – FACTSET SEES FY REV. $1.34B TO $1.36B, EST. $1.35B; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET – ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH MAURIZIO NICOLELLI, COMPANY’S CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – FactSet and Quantopian Announce Plans to Launch Financial Data Analysis Platform to Help Investment Industry Capitalize on Rapid Data Growth; 19/04/2018 – GBP/USD Falls to 1.4163 After Retail Sales, From 1.4192 – Factset; 06/04/2018 – USD/CAD Falls to 5 1/2 – Week Low of 1.2736 After US, Canada Jobs Reports – Factset; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY EPS $6.95-EPS $7.15

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and data analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $10.33 billion. The companyÂ’s applications suite offers tools and resources, including firm and industry analyses; full screening tools; portfolio analysis; risk profiles; alpha-testing; portfolio optimization; and research management solutions. It has a 31.77 P/E ratio. FactSet Research Systems Inc. delivers insight and information to investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

