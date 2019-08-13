Balyasny Asset Management Upped Masonite Intl New (DOOR) Stake by $1.06 Million as Stock Price Rose; Shareholder Bristol John W & Company Has Raised Borgwarner (BWA) Holding

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 11,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.94M, up from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 1.31M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (DOOR) by 260.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 21,676 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 30,008 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 8,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Masonite Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.42. About 146,504 shares traded or 8.61% up from the average. Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) has declined 21.15% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DOOR News: 02/05/2018 Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Masonite; 30/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL AUTHORIZES ADDED SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Masonite; 02/05/2018 – Masonite International 1Q EPS 73c; 09/05/2018 – Masonite Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 10/05/2018 – Masonite International Intends to Repurchase Up to $250 M of Its Outstanding Common Shrs; 04/05/2018 – Masonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 10/05/2018 – MASONITE INTL: INTENDS TO BUYBACK UP TO $250M OF SHRS; 02/05/2018 – MASONITE 1Q ADJ EPS 73C, EST. 68C

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 97,796 shares to 274,810 shares, valued at $53.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.42M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “BorgWarner Inc (BWA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BorgWarner Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA): Are Analysts Right About The Drop In Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 593,884 shares to 56,544 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 37,381 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,533 shares, and cut its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).

More notable recent Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Masonite International (DOOR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Masonite CEO to retire next year – bizjournals.com” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Masonite International: Looking Beyond The Current Housing Market – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Alibaba Stock Is About to Get Trumped by Geopolitics – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

