Balyasny Asset Management Trimmed Rpm Intl (RPM) Holding By $3.42 Million; 1 Analysts Are Bullish ManTech International (MANT) Last Week

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased Rpm Intl Inc (RPM) stake by 91.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 58,926 shares as Rpm Intl Inc (RPM)’s stock declined 1.96%. The Balyasny Asset Management Llc holds 5,446 shares with $316,000 value, down from 64,372 last quarter. Rpm Intl Inc now has $8.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $68.32. About 449,454 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 13.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 14/05/2018 – COPA HOLDINGS SA – APRIL 2018 RPM 1,712.5 MLN, UP 11.9 PCT; 24/05/2018 – RPM International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 84% to 7 Days; 19/03/2018 – RPM BUYS LEADER IN TILE, GROUT SEALER MKT; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 05/04/2018 – RPM International Sees FY18 EPS $3.05-EPS $3.10; 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP – PERMIAN SALE WILL REDUCE COMPANY’S 2018 PRODUCTION SALES VOLUME GUIDANCE BY 5 BCFE; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531

Among 2 analysts covering ManTech (NASDAQ:MANT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. ManTech had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of MANT in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. See ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) latest ratings:

03/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $65.0000 Initiates Coverage On

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Drexel Hamilton Rating: Hold Maintain

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased Gopro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) stake by 793,921 shares to 976,377 valued at $6.35M in 2019Q1. It also upped Box Inc (Call) stake by 191,912 shares and now owns 236,200 shares. Forum Energy Technologies In (NYSE:FET) was raised too.

Analysts await RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 19.74% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.76 per share. RPM’s profit will be $118.00M for 18.77 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by RPM International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is RPM International (NYSE:RPM) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Considering RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) For Its Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “RPM International Inc (RPM) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “RPM International’s Strategic Plan Starts Paying Off – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold RPM shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 1.29% less from 100.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timessquare Capital Management Lc holds 387,797 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 1,902 shares. The Kansas-based Mariner has invested 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Gradient Invs Lc reported 200 shares. Seabridge Invest Advsrs Limited Liability reported 72,212 shares. Moreover, Tompkins Fincl Corp has 0.01% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 532 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel invested in 464,000 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp accumulated 443 shares or 0% of the stock. Johnson Gp Inc holds 2,000 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Johnson Inv Counsel accumulated 29,915 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Marco Ltd holds 0.14% of its portfolio in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) for 13,021 shares. Motco holds 0% or 400 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd invested in 0% or 43,120 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering RPM International (NYSE:RPM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. RPM International had 4 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $55 target in Monday, April 8 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by BMO Capital Markets.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion. It offers cyber security solutions and services. It has a 32.93 P/E ratio. The firm also designs, develops, integrates, operates, and sustains software applications and systems across defense, intelligence, and federal civilian customers; and provides hardware and software to support the technology infrastructure for specific applications, including IT service management, help desk, data center consolidation, enterprise architecture, mobile computing and device management, network activities and infrastructure, virtualization/cloud computing, network and database administration, enterprise systems development and management, and infrastructure as a service.

The stock increased 0.65% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $68.56. About 102,512 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 18.89% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE lll Award; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – ENCORE lll HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF $17.5 BLN OVER 10-YEAR SPAN OF PROGRAM; 11/04/2018 – Navy Awards ManTech $82 Million Contract for C4l Integration in U.S. Marine Corps Combat Vehicles; 14/03/2018 ManTech Earns CMMI® Maturity Level 4 for Development; 14/03/2018 – Top Four Trending Manufacturing Technologies l lnfiniti Research; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 02/05/2018 – MANTECH SEES FY EPS $2.00 TO $2.08, EST. $2.02; 02/05/2018 – ManTech: Backlog of Business at End of 1Q Was $7.1 Billion, Funded Backlog Was $1.2 Billion; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – MANTECH 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 49C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ManTech International Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 24.27 million shares or 2.89% less from 25.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Management owns 0.16% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 33,400 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 5,923 shares stake. Ameritas Inv Prtn has 2,262 shares. Argyle Capital Mgmt invested in 28,600 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Grp holds 0% or 15,701 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 10,725 shares. Moreover, Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 395,158 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn has 255,401 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) has 0% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 74 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P accumulated 2.17 million shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity holds 0% of its portfolio in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) for 6,472 shares. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated reported 269,598 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 4,593 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT).

More notable recent ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Based On Its ROE, Is ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) A High Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “ManTech International (MANT) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Examining ManTech International Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:MANT) Weak Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “ManTech Named an AWS Government Competency Partner – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ManTech Appoints Julie Anna Barker as Vice President of HR for Mission Cyber & Intelligence Solutions Group – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.