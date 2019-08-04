Balyasny Asset Management Trimmed Its Position in Celgene (Put) (CELG) by $11.43 Million; Jfs Wealth Advisors Decreased Its Holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) by $1.43 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.96. About 1.82M shares traded or 7.58% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $2.36B; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (Put) (CELG) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 121,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 205,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.34M, down from 326,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $93.87. About 4.14 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 06/03/2018 – Celgene Completes Acquisition Of Juno Therapeutics, Inc., Advancing Global Leadership In Cellular Immunotherapy; 04/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Celgene Corporation to the Expanded Class Period and Reminds Them of the May 29, 2018 Securit

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49 billion and $15.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 27,297 shares to 80,256 shares, valued at $6.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 5,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). David R Rahn And Associate owns 16,420 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Group Inc Plc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 4.31 million shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc holds 0.14% or 3,760 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 136,639 shares. American Group Incorporated accumulated 318,851 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Kings Point Capital reported 400 shares. 27,180 are held by Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company. Mitsubishi Ufj Hldgs holds 0.43% or 800 shares in its portfolio. Blume Capital Mngmt accumulated 1,700 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.17% or 2.07 million shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 215,872 shares. Broderick Brian C has 0.08% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 2,280 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt holds 2.61 million shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 16,492 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Investment Counsel Incorporated reported 0.71% stake. Sunbelt Secs invested in 0.1% or 1,683 shares. Allstate Corporation accumulated 33,907 shares or 0.11% of the stock. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 43,115 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.09% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). United Automobile Association accumulated 155,596 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 553,988 shares stake. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company owns 332,180 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Tn holds 2,526 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 27,392 are held by Cypress Asset Tx. Saturna Cap invested in 0.01% or 2,222 shares. 6,790 were reported by Whittier Of Nevada. Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research reported 156,763 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.83 EPS, up 0.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.27B for 12.19 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.74% negative EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $2.96 million activity. 24,722 shares were sold by Reilly Robert Q, worth $3.03M on Thursday, February 7.