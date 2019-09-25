Balyasny Asset Management Stake in Under Armour (UA) Lowered as Stock Value Rose; Sei Investments Company Holds Holding in Aar (AIR)

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 38.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 324,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The hedge fund held 525,536 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.32 million, down from 850,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.94. About 694,940 shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Sei Investments Company increased its stake in Aar Corp (AIR) by 133.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sei Investments Company bought 15,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.51% . The institutional investor held 26,659 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $981,000, up from 11,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sei Investments Company who had been investing in Aar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 57,428 shares traded. AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) has declined 10.06% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AIR News: 08/05/2018 – GW&K Investment Buys New 1.5% Position in AAR; 20/03/2018 AAR Corp 3Q EPS 44c; 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Sales $2.1B-$2.2B; 20/03/2018 – RPT-AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – MARCATO REDUCED DXC, AIR IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – AAR 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 49C, EST. 50C; 20/03/2018 – AAR CORP AIR.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.73, REV VIEW $2.20 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – HEROUX-DEVTEK GETS PACT WITH AAR, POTENTIAL VALUE OVER C$65M; 20/03/2018 – AAR 3Q EPS CONT OPS 90C; 20/03/2018 – AAR Corp Backs FY19 Cont Ops EPS $2.50-EPS $2.80

More notable recent AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwest Airlines Looks Promising At The Current Price – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About AAR Corp.’s (NYSE:AIR) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About Sealed Air Corporation’s (NYSE:SEE) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AAR Announces Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For September 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Sei Investments Company, which manages about $30.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ihs Markit Ltd by 151,413 shares to 4.50 million shares, valued at $286.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 2,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,397 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold AIR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 0.57% more from 30.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Fincl Bank has 30,686 shares. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 12,491 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 31,921 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 11,085 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 32,170 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 8,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 10,453 shares. Moreover, Century has 0.01% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) for 210,933 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Teton Advisors invested in 16,300 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). Tudor Et Al holds 0.05% or 49,188 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0% invested in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.01% in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Balyasny Asset Management Llc, which manages about $14.49B and $15.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (NYSE:TCO) by 112,171 shares to 563,594 shares, valued at $23.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 8,247 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH).